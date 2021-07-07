Movers & Shakers: Edelman APAC head of corporate moves to Teneo

After just 10 months, Edelman’s head of corporate for APAC Yvonne Koh has moved to Teneo as managing director. Koh has more than two decades of experience including stints at Klareco, MSL, and Hill+Knowlton. Koh’s appointment coincides with the hiring of Ursula Burns as Teneo’s global chairwoman following the resignation of Declan Kelly as CEO. PRWeek has reached out to Koh for more details on her new role.

Finsbury Glover Hering has appointed Keiichi Hotta as managing director in its Tokyo office. Hotta spent 30 years at MUFG Bank where he held both domestic and international roles, living and working in New York and California. At MUFG, he gained extensive planning, team management, and risk and crisis handling experience, most recently as managing director, head of global human resources where he led the global HR operations across four regions spanning 20,000 employees. Finsbury is expecting to further increase the size of its teams in Japan and other Asian markets in coming months.

Ashbury Communications has hired Steve Garton as director of content. In the new role, he will be responsible for leading and developing Ashbury’s original content offering, which is integrated with strategic advice for financial sector clients in Asia. His mandate will be to help clients articulate their insight into the future of finance in Asia, especially in connection with ESG and technology. Garton was previously Editor of IFR Asia for 11 years, where he covered trends including the rise of sustainable financing, the rapid growth of regional debt capital markets and the pivot of Asia’s equity markets towards financing innovative companies. Garton will work alongside director of advisory Noel Cheung and founder and MD Adam Harper.

Sandpiper Communications has appointed Kim Spear as director in its Hong Kong office. She has international communications experience, having held senior roles at agencies in the APAC for nearly 20 years, including Baldwin Boyle Group, Ketchum Group in China and Newgate Communications in Hong Kong. Spear will work closely with CEO Emma Smith, COO Kelly Johnston, and Sarada Chellam, general manager in Singapore.

Thrive PR + Communications has been reappointed by Asus as its Australian and New Zealand (AUNZ) public relations company of record. The win renews the partnership that has been in place since 2017, following a competitive pitch. Thrive will continue to manage all of the tech giant’s product launches and announcements in AUNZ, to reach Asus communities across key market segments including lifestyle, gaming, smartphone users and commercial. Thrive will also work with ASUS on their brand strategy to help drive ambitious growth objectives in the local market.

Sling & Stone has clinched several new accounts including self-driving car brand Baraja, telehealth platform Coviu, healthcare innovation company EMVision, healtcare research company GenieUs and the Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre.

