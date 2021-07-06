Finn Partners acquires health tech communications firm Agency Ten22

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired Atlanta-based health technology communications firm Agency Ten22.

Agency Ten22 will become part of Finn Southeast, led by managing partner Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, but keep its branding under the Finn Partners agency umbrella.

Beth Friedman, founder and CEO of Agency Ten22, will join Finn as a senior partner and become part of the agency's global health leadership team, chaired by managing partner Gil Bashe. No employees will be laid off due to the acquisition.

Friedman will work toward Finn's growth in Atlanta and Nashville, where the health provider service sector has grown into a $46 billion industry.

The addition of Agency Ten22 to Finn's roster will strengthen the health information tech capabilities of Finn's health practice and health provider service group, the firm said. Via the acquisition, Finn's health practice will expand to 175 employees, and the agency will have more than 800 staffers total, with more than 100 based in the Southeast, it said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. In 2020, Finn Partners reported revenue of $108.9 million, down 9% from the year prior, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021. This year, Finn Partners has also acquired London-based digital marketing agency MintTwist and its deal for Nashville-based Corporate Communications closed last week.

As of last year, the firm had 505 employees in the U.S. and 720 agency-wide.

Finn Partners also bought a minority investment in its firm back from Stagwell Group and sold its stake in Wye Communications, which was established as a jointly owned conflict shop for clients of the two organizations.

Agency Ten22 provides health IT and health tech for clients across the country, and is a go-to firm for health information and technology trade groups, according to Bashe.

"Health information is the connective tissue that pulls together the fragmented health ecosystem [of makers, providers and patients]," Bashe said. "Agency Ten22 is a pioneer in the area of health information technology communications and has pushed the sector into the infrastructure that this community so badly needs."

For Friedman, the deal brought a much needed expansion of services after an influx of requests for business as the healthcare sector expanded during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Healthcare is so ripe for disruption and innovation, especially post-COVID-19," Friedman said. "We were looking for an agency with a reputation for valuing their employees, shared our passion for healthcare and was dedicated to delivering quality work."