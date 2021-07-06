Lincoln Financial promotes Elena French

RADNOR, PA: Lincoln Financial Group has promoted Elena French to SVP of corporate marketing, communications and brands.

Based at the insurance and investment management company's headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, she is reporting to Jamie Ohl, EVP and president of workplace solutions and head of operations and brand.

French joined Lincoln Financial in May 2016 as VP of internal communications and rose to become SVP of corporate comms prior to her latest promotion.

French will oversee corporate advertising, brand, consumer insights, communications, social media and sponsorships.

"Coming out of the pandemic, Americans are more focused than ever on financial stability and wellness," said French. "A major focus for me will be working closely with my team and colleagues across the business to turn up the volume on all the ways that Lincoln can help people pursue lasting financial security."

She succeeded Kristen Phillips, who retired from Lincoln Financial in May. Two VPs for corporate comms, Kelly DeAngelis and Amy Ponticello, have split the responsibilities of French's prior role.

French has also held executive positions at TIAA-CREF and Medco Health Solutions and began her career as an editor at Warren Communications News.

Lincoln Financial Group's net income for Q1 2021 was $225 million, up from $52 million in the prior year, as its revenue increased by nearly 2.5% to $4.5 billion. The company's financial products include annuities, retirement plan services and life insurance.