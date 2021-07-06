Creativity - nothing to be shy about

Not according to the anonymous author of an article written in response to comments in a Campaign think piece. The latter had argued that creative agencies should elevate the role of creativity if they want to revive their fortunes.

It is certainly a problem that not enough agency folk take account of a client’s core requirements for sales, profit, growth, etc. But to suggest that the skill of creativity is a hindrance, not a help, in delivering business needs is muddling apples and oranges.

Fundamental disconnections occur when clients and agencies come at campaigns from different viewpoints and with less than clear criteria for success. How often is the belief held by an agency that by achieving widespread media exposure, frequently through creative activations, their job is done, thus signifying success? Yet the client, rightly, points out that the exposure, while high, did not reach or attract interest which converted into sales or other ROI.

This is not the fault of creativity. It is the fault of accountability.

For too long the PR industry has fought against being held to account based on results. PR cannot and should not shy away from the hard facts that ultimately numbers are all that count. No client will stay with an agency if the outcome is nothing more than meaningless media coverage, even if it is wall-to-wall.

The PR industry still is not willing to embrace measurement based on commercial outcomes, and it should. If agencies stepped in clients' shoes, they would rapidly understand why it is so important.

Creativity is a powerful tool and should not be dismissed as incidental. It is frequently the conduit to deliver the messages that generate the returns a client is seeking.

But, of course, creativity alone will not propel success without the vital component of planning. The two go hand-in-hand. Sometimes it takes a little time to be certain what is the right media mix to deliver absolute commercial success for a client – but once that becomes clear then creativity comes into play to ensure that the right message lands in the right media.

It is also worth raising a flag about the subtle rebranding that has gone on in the above-the-line world, where suddenly advertising agencies are now calling themselves ‘creative agencies'. In a landscape that has evolved rapidly in the past couple of years, PR agencies should be wary of this mission creep. PR companies are just as entitled to call themselves creative agencies, but to do so would underestimate the rich content they can bring to a client in helping deliver measurable commercial results.

Sara Pearson is chairman and founder of Spider