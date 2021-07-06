DataSpark teams up with Ooredoo Group

Mobility intelligence company DataSpark has signed a multi-year deal with international communications company Ooredoo Group.

DataSpark will help to automate and standardize network planning processes across the Ooredoo network and optimize capital expenditure spending, while providing visibility across these efforts. The company's Smart Network Planning product will be employed across all 10 Ooredoo Group operating companies globally.

The product uses machine learning to both forecast and anticipate network capacity, which will help to drive efficiencies. Ooredoo said in a statement that it hopes the solution will also allow for additional innovation across its network.

DataSpark uses geospatial temporal mobility data to provide companies with information about people's movement, while maintaining privacy standards. The data can be used to inform decision making and create better customer experiences.