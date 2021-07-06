NHS England deputy head of media seconded to St George's as Rolfe rejoins King's

Chris Rolfe, who has been appointed director of comms at King's College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, spent almost a decade at that hospital as deputy director of comms before moving to St George’s as associate director of comms five years ago.

“I’m really excited to be re-joining King’s… and doing everything I can to support the organisation going forward,” he said. “I’m also sad to be leaving St George’s after five years – such a great place to work, full of brilliant, generous people.”

New blood

Anna Macarthur, who will join St George's at the end of August, said: ‘’I am very much looking forward to joining the team at St George’s to help deliver outstanding care to patients, support staff engagement, the delivery of communications in south-west London, and the excellent communications team who are already delivering so much, not least some very impressive documentaries about the excellent work of teams across the Trust.”

Stephen Jones, chief corporate affairs officer at the Trust, added: "I’m delighted to welcome Anna to St George’s. She brings a wealth of communications and engagement expertise at both national and local level, and will be a fantastic asset to the team. I’d also like to thank Chris for his outstanding contribution to the Trust over the past five years and wish him the very best in his new role."

One of Macarthur's first priorities will be to develop a ‘storytelling’ project discussed at a meeting of the Trust’s board in May.

The ‘Story of St George’s’ project will create and share a narrative “that honours our history and invites people to shape our future.” It is aimed at “rebuilding confidence and inspiring pride and trust across the organisation”, according to a document prepared for board directors.

Route to the top

Macarthur spent almost a decade as a journalist before switching to PR in 2005 when she took a job as a comms officer at Brent Housing Partnership. Less than two years later she left to become a senior comms officer at the London Borough of Brent.



In 2011 she joined London Ambulance Service as comms manager and spent more than six years there – during which time she rose to become head of media and campaigns. Her stint at LAS included high-profile successes such as the BBC One TV series Ambulance, and a ‘Nee-Naw’ tweet posted by one of her digital media officers that went viral.

Macarthur has spent the past three years at NHS England and Improvement, where she was deputy head of media, and describes herself as “a former journalist with more than 10 years' public sector comms experience across all specialisms”.







