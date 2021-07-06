Airheads - yes, the candy - enters the chicken sandwich wars

ERLANGER, KY: The great chicken sandwich race has a new entrant, this time from completely outside the fast-food category.

On National Fried Chicken Day, candy brand Airheads is releasing its own fried chicken sandwich. The bun is made out of 100% Airheads Xtremes candy and the filling of the sandwich is crispy fried chicken.

Asked if this is real, an Airheads spokesperson told PRWeek, “Yes, we’ve made a real candy chicken sandy.”

Airheads product is the latest addition to an already very crowded chicken sandwich space. Since Popeyes launched its blockbuster chicken sandwich in August 2019, rival fast-food chains have rushed to catch up with their own extra crispy sandwiches, including competitors from Burger King, McDonald’s and KFC.

Airheads’ sandwich will not be available for purchase, but a limited number of people will be able to try it, said the spokesperson. No further details were shared.

“The Airheads brand is about play, and the brand thought it was time to play in the chicken sandwich wars,” the spokesperson said.

The candy brand is promoting the sandwich with a campaign that includes social, PR and influencer relations. It revealed the product on Tuesday morning following a cryptic tweet posted on June 30.

�� + �� = ⏰ — Airheads Candy (@Airheads) June 30, 2021

The campaign marks Airheads' first venture outside of the candy market since its founding in 1985.

Spool Marketing and Communications is supporting the brand on the campaign.

Airheads parent Perfetti Van Melle also owns Mentos, Frisk, Chupa Chups, Smint, Fruit-tella, Alpenliebe, Golia, Vivident, Happydent & Big Babol.