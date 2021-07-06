'We landed on two inspirational women who were perfect' - Behind the Campaign, Avon My Story Matters

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

Women still do not have an equal voice in our world and reports suggest that the pandemic has pushed equality back decades. This year Avon called for female voices to be heard and asked women to share their authentic stories without any editing or judgment on Avon’s newly launched platform, My Story Matters. The idea was that women gather strength from hearing other people’s success stories and challenges.

How did the idea come into being?

Avon has been championing women for 135 years and the Avon Foundation is committed to improving the lives of women and their families. As Avon looked to launch My Story Matters and pledged to donate $1 for every story shared to charities that support women, it tasked us to help it drive awareness to the platform and encourage people to share their stories.

What ideas were rejected?

Using insights gathered by our planning team, we worked with our clients to develop a campaign that embraced Avon’s core values and reached the audiences we wanted to help via earned and owned channels. Thanks to this we landed on an idea pretty quickly and hit the ground running.

Briefly describe the campaign planning process.

To start, our planning team did some in-depth research into various audiences and identified the issues impacting women during the pandemic. Given the name of the platform, My Story Matters, loss of confidence was an important issue that we were keen to highlight. We conducted research that generated a global news hook by surveying more than 8,000 women. The results were startling: 41 per cent had lost confidence since the pandemic.

We then looked at globally inspiring women who could help us drive awareness to the platform through their stories. We landed on two inspirational women who were perfect: Oti Mabuse and Ellie Goldstein.

We worked alongside indaHash for more local targeting. It helped us identify 33 influencers across Avon’s six key markets who created exclusive content tailored to their audience to inspire women to post their own stories on the platform.

Lastly, we created a tool kit for the campaign including a template release, social guidance and advice on influencer engagement, which was rolled out across Avon’s global markets.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

The main challenge was ensuring the online platform, media and social content were ready at the same time. The team worked tirelessly to get the relevant research and media material approved in a short time frame, as well as liaising with different markets across the world, battling different time zones, and getting social content approved.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

The campaign was a global success and thanks to the editorial, social coverage and mobilising Avon’s network, it drove mass awareness to the online platform. We secured 68 pieces of editorial coverage with a total reach of 16.3m in the UK alone. We organised several interviews, including for Avon’s chief executive, Angela Cretu, with Ian King at Sky, as well as interviews with Oti Mabuse and Ellie Goldstein in PA Media, Telegraph, Metro, and Vogue.

The social performance was a hit too, with 99 social posts generated by influencers across the world with a combined reach of 1.9m.

Following the launch of the My Story Matters platform, almost half a million women have shared their stories and Avon will donate the money raised by the end of the year.

What’s the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

The importance of working with the right talent that was able to reach a global audience. Oti Mabuse and Ellie Goldstein were great to work with and drove awareness to the campaign. They also had inspiring stories to tell, which people could relate to.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Creative Inspiration bulletin to receive dedicated features, comment and the latest creative campaigns straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit an idea for the bulletin, email John.Harrington@Haymarket.com