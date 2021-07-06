Edelman names APAC chief creative and strategy officers

Tim Green has been appointed into the newly created role of chief creative officer for APAC after working with the agency on a consulting basis over the past year. Green previously held senior creative positions at M&C Saatchi, Leo Burnett, and Havas.

Over the past year for Edelman, he has worked alongside clients such as Adidas, HP, Paypal and Samsung as well as helped the team establish creative hubs in Shanghai, Sydney and Singapore. He is tasked with injecting creative thinking into every practice and sector, across every communications brief. He reports to Judy John, Edelman’s global chief creative officer.

On top of that, Wendy Chan recently came onboard as chief creative officer for China where she joined as executive creative director from McCann Health in Shanghai. In her new role, she will work closely with Pully Chau, recently hired Greater China president.

Additionally, Huw Gildon joins the network’s chief strategy officer for APAC. Gildon will partner with Green and the firm’s digital and data capabilities to drive ideation and execution of integrated work for the firm’s earned communications solutions. He will also lead Edelman’s team of strategists across the region, including Phyllis Yip, head of strategy for Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand, and Nisha Sivanandan, head of strategy at Edelman Singapore.

Michelle Hutton, Edelman’s vice chair for APAC, said that the integration of creative and strategy skillsets into the agency’s product mix of corporate, public and brand solutions in the earned space will enable the firm to make “pioneering moves in tackling the unique challenges faced by today’s marketers”.

She added: “By bringing creative and strategy to the table in addressing our clients’ challenges, independent of structures and siloes, our teams are able to unlock even more powerful ideas and experiences for positioning our clients at the heart of culture and what’s taking place in the world in the moment. This ultimately enhances the effectiveness of earned elements in our traditional solutions.”

Green, who previously won Titanium and Cannes Effectiveness Lions, says: “There has never been a more relevant time for businesses to embrace creativity as a more effective way of solving business challenges.”

