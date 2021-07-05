Drag queen with terminal brain cancer in campaign for fairer research funding

Eddie Ruggiero was forging a career as a drag queen when he collapsed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017. A life-threatening infection after surgery to remove the tumour led to the removal of part of his skull and he has been told he may have only three years to live.

“The treatment made me so ill and I can’t understand why in this age of modern medicine the treatment options available for people like me – cut it out, poison it, burn it – are so barbaric, more barbaric than the disease itself," he told the charity Brain Tumour Research as part of a case study to support the campaign.

He added: "I want to have the best quality of life for whatever time I have left. I have been offered reconstructive surgery, but the truth is, at the moment, I would rather live with a big dent in my skull than go through another operation. It’s certainly a talking point, and if I can use it to raise awareness of how things are for patients like me that is a positive thing.”

Ruggiero is one of a number of patients, joined by people who have lost loved ones to brain cancer, who feature in the charity's 'Stop the devastation' campaign.

The campaign, which is set to run until October, aims to highlight the unequal amount of funding for research into the disease, which kills almost 90 per cent of those diagnosed within five years.

Its central messages are that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other type of cancer, yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to tackling brain tumours.







Patients and relatives who feature in the campaign have fronted a short film, which is being promoted across social media channels.

Case studies

In another of the case studies, Niki O’Dea Patel talks about her 13-year-old son, Shay, who died from a brain tumour last year.

“In this day and age, when you are told your child has cancer you assume there will be something to increase the odds and give you hope. The harsh reality with this tumour is that there are no effective treatments. I can’t believe that funding for research into brain tumours continues to be so poor,” she said.

And Sam Suriakumar, a father of two who has an inoperable brain tumour, said: “It’s important to me that people hear my story and I hope that it will make a difference.”







Target audiences include those attending a series of summer festivals aimed at families and young people, as well as anyone who has been affected by a brain tumour, either through their own diagnosis or that of someone they know.

Since the campaign launched last week, it has succeeded in getting media coverage on Sky News and GB News. There have been at least 40 individual pieces of news coverage to date.

The campaign film will be screened throughout the Wimbledon tennis tournament, as well as at various regional fan zones. Campaign materials were created by London-based creative agency Bandstand, with PR led by the charity's in-house team.

Targets

The comms push includes a fundraising initiative calling on people to donate to help find new treatments for brain cancer by using the #NoMore hashtag. People are being asked to share selfies of their ‘stop hand’ and to donate £5 and tag five friends to do the same, in an attempt to raise £500,000 for the charity.

The campaign will primarily be measured on whether it hits the fundraising target, as well as on metrics such as the volume, reach and AVE of media coverage, traffic on the charity’s website, and the number of new supporters recruited.

Please support our #NoMore social media campaign today to help spread vital awareness of this devastating disease �� Simply share a selfie of your “stop hand”, donate £5 and tag five friends to do the same ✋ Find out more here ➡️ https://t.co/OQRL296sTe #WorldSocialMediaDay pic.twitter.com/qayKpKwOGK — Brain Tumour Research (@braintumourrsch) June 30, 2021



Sue Castle-Smith, head of PR and comms at Brain Tumour Research, said: “'Stop the devastation' lays bare the powerful and painful truth about brain tumours – they are indiscriminate, can affect anyone at any age, there is no cure and for many, sadly, there is little or no hope.”

She added: “Just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease and, as well as lobbying governments and the larger cancer charities to spend more, we need the public to know that they too can play their part by donating to help the 16,000 families who, like those featured in the campaign film, know the pain of a brain tumour diagnosis after they or a loved one are given this awful news each year.”





