Missive appoints directors in recruitment spree

Gemma Dunn and Hannah Devoy join Missive’s management team. Their promotion to director follows a series of new client wins, including Koa Health, TPay Mobile, Tambo and Cashflows.

Missive has also hired Juliet Haley and James Gullis as senior consultants in the past month and plans to add more than five further team members by the end of the year.

The agency said it has seen strong demand in strategic media relations, content and digital services.

Missive chief executive Giles Peddy said: “I am delighted to promote Gemma and Hannah to director. They have been invaluable to the team and consultancy since they joined, and during the pandemic they have been outstanding leaders. Missive is growing rapidly and expanding its services, and Gemma and Hannah have been instrumental in that success.

“We have had a great first half of 2021 and are excited about building on that momentum.”