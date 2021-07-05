Fibre broadband provider hires PR agency

LionbridgePR has been tasked with delivering corporate and consumer communications for the UK broadband provider Upp, which recently announced its £1bn investment.

LionbridgePR said it will help raise the profile and outreach of the provider in local and national media and telecoms industry titles as Upp deploys a full fibre network to one million homes by 2025.

Upp aims to provide faster and more competitive broadband to underserved areas where speeds are well below the national average.

The Upp account will be led by LionbridgePR’s founding partner, Sophie McCarthy.

“The brief provides us with a brilliant opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of our team and get creative with the campaign. We can’t wait to get started and help support Upp every step of the way,” McCarthy said.

Upp’s brand and communications manager, Edward Money, said: “As our broadband strategy begins to roll out, it’s great to be working with an agency who can help us engage and understand our target market and the local areas we will be serving. Lionbridge’s combination of journalistic background and global launch experience made it an easy choice to award them the business.”

Earlier this year, crisis and management issues agency MCM relaunched as LionbridgePR.