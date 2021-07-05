Agency reveals policies for pregnancy loss, gender transition and pet death

Creative comms agency Talker Tailor Trouble Maker will provide a minimum of two weeks of paid leave for either partner, surrogates or adopters who suffer a pregnancy loss at any stage, and covers miscariage and abortion.

Under UK employment law, businesses only have to allow parents to take paid leave if they lose their baby after 24 weeks.

The new paid leave policies at Talker Tailor – spearheaded by the agency’s female senior management team Alex Pearse (director) and Vikki Jaconelli (associate director) – will also cover two weeks paid leave support for staff members who need time off work for fertility treatment and for those transitioning gender, who can use the time for outpatient appointments, treatment and further support.

The agency has also formalised its ‘period policy’, through which staff who are suffering from menstrual or menopausal pain, discomfort or are in need of treatment are entitled to work from home or take an additional five days paid leave on top of the company's sickness policy.

Staff members who have lost a pet will also be allowed to take two days off.

“The fact that it isn’t UK law to offer staff paid leave and support for these life circumstances is astonishing,” Jaconelli said. “Hopefully, with more companies understanding the importance of paid leave for pregnancy loss or for those transitioning gender, for example, we can start to break down the industry norms. As well as offering paid leave, we’re actively encouraging businesses of all sizes to make these simple policy changes, which could transform a team member’s mental health in the future.”

The amended policies have been introduced months after the company implemented several wellbeing benefits for staff, including an external counselling service, additional flexibility post-COVID-19 on working from home, and four paid mental health days for staff to take time for themselves.

Pearse added: “It’s a simple case of listening and doing the right thing at every step, not for the business, but for the people that are at the heart of it. Businesses have to look after their own. We don’t want to be a company that empathises with its staff, we want to act on their behalf.”