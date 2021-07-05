Virgo Health and Interpublic partners win major contact lens client

The three Interpublic Group agencies came together to pitch a “scalable, earned-first creative concept to drive awareness of myopia and increase enquiries about myopia management in the UK”, according to a joint statement issued today. They have been tasked with raising consumer awareness of short-sightedness (myopia) in children.

They also delivered an above-the-line brand identity and digital advertising plan for the company’s products that can slow the progression of myopia.

The agencies will be supporting CooperVision’s Brilliant Futures Myopia Management Programme, centred on its MiSight one-day contact lens, which was launched in the UK last October.

Golin and Virgo Health will lead on earned strategy, creative, consumer public relations and influencer engagement, while Reprise will support across paid social channels, including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Mark Draper, director of marketing and national accounts at CooperVision, said: “The IPG team completely understood our purpose and primary ambition to increase awareness of myopia resulting in a change in behaviour. They impressed us with a fantastic pitch and killer creative concept, coupled with a smart and well-considered approach to rolling out our campaign.”

Natasha Weeks, executive director and consumer health lead at Golin and Virgo Health, said: “At a time when maintaining public health is so essential, the whole team is passionate about the difference we can make with CooperVision.”

She added: “Parents wouldn’t think twice about taking their children for regular dental check-ups, and with products like Brilliant Futures with MiSight one-day that can slow the progression of myopia, children’s eye tests should be just as much a priority.”

Click here to subscribe to the FREE pharma and healthcare comms bulletin to receive dedicated healthcare news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the pharma and healthcare comms bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com