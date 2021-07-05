BCW appoints Malcolm as consumer lead amid restructure

In his role as group managing director of Consumer Marketing, Tom Malcolm is responsible for overseeing the growth of the practice. He will also lead a Transformation Board within the business, responsible for the delivery of innovation workstreams.

Under the new leadership structure, Paola Nicolaides and Lee Waite will report to Malcolm and, in effective, assume day-today leadership of the BCW UK Consumer Marketing team.

Nicolaides joined BCW as a director in 2017 and has previously worked at Havas and Freuds. She has led work for several of BCW's UK consumer clients, including Unilever – driving growth and award-winning work with Dove.

Waite joined BCW in 2020 and has had previous stints at Octopus Group and business transformation agency Billington Cartmell (now HeyHuman).

“We’ve made creativity and innovation, with a growth-mindset culture, the cornerstones of our business, and our new leadership roles and board responsibilities reflect this commitment,” BCW UK chief executive Rebecca Grant said.

“Tom is perfectly placed to take on this new role as the first head of transformation in the UK. He brings a blend of expertise that marries both creative and commercial, and I‘m to be working even more closely with him in his new role.

She added: “Furthermore, Lee and Paola’s promotions reflect their enormous talent and the complementary contributions they’ve made to a consumer business that continues to reach new heights. Paola’s hallmark is the strong relationships she builds with clients and team, while Lee has an entrepreneurial spirit that continues to amaze.”