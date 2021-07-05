Greenbrook hires investor relations heavyweight as an advisor

Piers Dennison brings more than 20 years' experience in the investment industry to Greenbrook, including eight years at Park Square Capital, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment and Executive committees.

He has also served as head of European business development for Providence Equity Partners and head of investor relations for Candover Partners. Earlier in his career, Dennison was a management consultant at the Boston Consulting Group, and an investment banker with SG Warburg.

Greenbrook managing partner Andrew Honnor said: “His considerable experience will be of great benefit to our clients as they navigate the challenges and opportunities investment firms are facing in the current environment.”

Dennison added: “I have worked with Greenbrook for a number of years and the team has always impressed me with their deep insight, experience and strategic advice. I am excited by this opportunity to advise Greenbrook and play a part in its continued growth and success.”

Dennison’s appointment follows that of Anna Jerstrom, who joined Greenbrook in June as head of investor advisory. She was previously at Mercury Capital Advisors, the private capital fund placement agent, where she was a partner and head of European origination. Their appointments follow a “record year of revenue growth” for Greenbrook in 2020.

Other advisors at the consultancy include Michelle Pinggera, Simon Walker and David Trenchard as advisors to Greenbrook.