Wendy’s surprises couple at their wedding with a spicy delivery

When Spicy Chicken Nugget superfans Chrissy and John tweeted at Wendy’s asking the brand to deliver nuggets to their wedding, Wendy’s delivered.

On June 8, the soon-to-be-married duo tweeted at Wendy's saying, “how many retweets will it take for you to cater my wedding with Spicy Chicken Nuggets on June 26 as a gift for helping bring them back?”

Hey @Wendys how many retweets will it take for you to cater my wedding with Spicy Chicken Nuggets on June 26th as a gift for helping bring them back? pic.twitter.com/KxtvCeLYJo — Bring Back Spicy Chicken Nuggets (@wendysspicynugz) June 8, 2021

They tweeted from their account, @wendysspicynugz, which has been advocating with memes and tweets for Wendy's to bring back Spicy Chicken Nuggets since 2017, when they were briefly taken off of the menu.

On June 23, just three days before the big day, Wendy's replied with a tweet saying, "Hey, hit up our DMs". After getting details about the event from the groom, Wendy's surprised the couple with the spicy nuggets on their wedding night.

Thank you so much @wendys for coming through big time and catering Spicy Chicken Nuggets for our wedding!!! Made an already special day that much better! I think the only way I can repay them back is by naming my first born Wendy.

Video Cred: @PotoksWorldPhot pic.twitter.com/hl3i4zWFbY — Bring Back Spicy Chicken Nuggets (@wendysspicynugz) June 28, 2021

Wendy’s VP of media and social Jimmy Bennett said that as one of the most responsive brands on Twitter, Wendy’s is always listening and engaging with fans.

“This was truly a moment to show John, Chrissy and every loyal fan that we appreciate their loyal support, we see them and will show up for them when and where they want us to be,” said Bennett. “Whether that is through a surprise wedding delivery, engaging across our social media platforms or playing their favorite video games on Twitch, we always show up for our fans.”

It’s not the first time Wendy’s has responded to one of its superfans on social media, beyond roasting them, of course. This summer, the brand jumped into action and created an ad called The Burger, based on a script written by a young fan. Four years ago, it gifted a Nevada high schooler a year’s worth of free nuggets after he broke the record for most retweets.