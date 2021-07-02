Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Scheduling note: There will be no Breakfast Briefing on Monday for the observation of Independence Day.

The sports marketing landscape is changing dramatically. College athletes are signing endorsement deals and cashing in on their status as influencers in droves in the first few days they've been eligible to do so. For example, Ohio State University offensive tackle Dawand Jones is endorsing scented candles, and University of Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon made an appearance at a fireworks business, according to The New York Times. Arby's has put out a tongue-in-cheek -- or maybe not -- call to action for college football running backs, or RBs for short, to work with the brand.

Anheuser-Busch promised to give away free beer for Independence Day weekend if the U.S. hit its vaccination targets, and the brand is going through with it even though Americans didn't hold up their end of the bargain. Adults aged 21 and older can upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to have a beer in exchange for a $5 digital gift card.

The Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo could be without one of the biggest U.S. stars. Track and field sensation Sha'Carri Richardson has tested positive for marijuana, throwing her status as one of the favorites for the 100-meter race into question for the Tokyo games.

Twitter is trying new ways to warn users about misleading tweets that it believes should carry a label but do not merit removal from the platform. The warnings would appear in color-coded backgrounds, making them more visible in users' feeds, according to TechCrunch.

New from PRWeek this morning: Everyone has developed coping mechanisms during the pandemic, and that surely includes pancakes for some people. Thus, IHOP is offering #PancakeSupport. Precision has named Mike Spahn as the firm's first non-founding partner. The former chief of staff to Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) will help to manage its DC office among other duties.