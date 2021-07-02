Movers & Shakers: Teneo, Enero, APCO Worldwide, Finn, Good Relations and more

Teneo co-founder and chief executive Declan Kelly has stepped down after admitting he had behaved inappropriately at a charity event.

Enero Group has appointed Nick Burton as group strategy and M&A director. He will join the executive leadership team and be responsible for developing and executing the group’s growth strategy and mergers and acquisitions activities.

Legal sector communications specialist Byfield has hired Ben Girdlestone, who joins the consultancy as a director. He has more than 20 years of experience in legal and corporate communications, working both in-house and agency-side, including the past seven years as head of communications at Slaughter and May.

Craig Woodhouse, the director of comms at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, is to leave next month for a new role in government.

Finn has hired Jack Deacon, from AKQA in Berlin, to lead its strategy department. He brings more than 13 years of international and integrated strategy experience to the agency, having worked in the UK, Germany and Australia.

Purpose-focused communications agency 89up has promoted Sarah-Jane Rumford to managing partner and made several senior hires.

The PRCA has appointed communications consultant Ceri Rowland as its Cymru national manager and South West regional manager.

Sports and entertainment agency Tier One Worldwide has appointed Oliver Hodgson, owner of PR agency Platinum Live, as head of communications.

APCO Worldwide has appointed Italy managing director Paolo Compostella as Europe president amid a leadership restructure.

Eulogy has hired Edel Collis to head its consumer division as it expands its portfolio beyond the food and drink, health and wellbeing, automotive, FMCG, financial services and tech sectors.

Good Relations has appointed Tom Sneddon as client services director in the agency’s social media team.