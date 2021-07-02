Pitch Update: GG Hospitality, World’s 50 Best Restaurants, Polywork, Air Charter Service and more

Roland Dransfield has been hired by GG Hospitality, a group of experiential hospitality brands that include Hotel Football, Stock Exchange Hotel and Cafe Football.

Fox Communications has been appointed to handle UK public relations for global aircraft charter company Air Charter Service. The brief includes a strategic communications campaign to drive awareness for Air Charter Service, with a focus on its private charter division.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards scheme has named Finn Partners as its lead global communications agency. Finn Partners plans to bring the annual awards to the mainstream and support its mission to be the “authority on the world’s best culinary destinations”. The work will be led by the agency's consumer team in London.

Polywork, a new ‘professional social network’, has appointed The Academy to launch the platform in the US and UK.

Women’s activewear specialist AYBL has hired Birmingham PR agency WPR to support its brand growth plans.

Consumer and b2b agency Little Red PR has won a brief for the wall filler brand Toupret.

Jargon PR has been appointed by 4D Data Centres, a provider of business-focused colocation and cloud solutions. The agency will aim to increase the online presence of 4D Data Centres to drive market awareness and thought leadership.

SLBPR has won a brief for international haircare brand Alfaparf Milano. The agency has been retained to build Alfaparf Milano’s UK presence within trade and consumer, working with hair experts, ambassadors, influencers and media.

Spinnaker London has been appointed as the full-service marketing and PR agency for Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board.