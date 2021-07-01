Mike Spahn appointed first non-founding partner at Precision Strategies

WASHINGTON: Precision Strategies has named Mike Spahn as its first non-founding partner.

Spahn joins founding partners Stephanie Cutter and Teddy Goff in providing senior client counsel, leading client engagements, developing and mentoring talent and driving business development.

As one of Precision's two DC-based partners, Spahn will also help to manage that office.

"Precision is strongly positioned to help companies, campaigns and causes move message and opinion with an integrated suite of impactful public affairs tools," Sphan said. "I'm excited to continue working with our outstanding team in this new role to meet those client needs and grow our work and our firm."

Spahn joined Precision in 2019 as MD of communications, counseling causes and political candidates. He has expanded the agency's work on national public affairs campaigns.

Previously, he was chief of staff to Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) for more than a decade.

Replacing Spahn is Deirdre Murphy Ramsey, who was promoted from her director role this month.

Precision promoted other executives this month. Erin Lindsay was named MD in digital, and Krishana Davis and Katie Tilson were promoted to directors in digital.

Davis was named to PRWeek's 2021 Women to Watch list. Lindsay was named to the list in 2020 as was Ramsey in 2019.

Precision, winner of Outstanding Small Agency at the PRWeek Awards U.S. 2020, posted a 29% revenue increase last year to $23.3 million, all in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.