'If there’s a medal for miss of the week, BrewDog wins gold' - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

HITS

Specsavers' soccer newsjack

Earlier this week, two goals at Wembley Stadium brought the nation back together. Our historic win over Germany ended almost 30 years of hurt, and finally gave all of us a reason to celebrate (whilst socially distanced of course).

The win, which sees our Three Lions move on to face Ukraine this coming Saturday, also sent PRs across the nation into action. Various stories, reactive headlines and quick-witted tweets were sent, but for me, there was a clear winner.

As football fans screamed Southgate’s name into the early hours, Specsavers was hard at work erecting a brand new billboard that congratulated the team in their own special way.

The message, which replicates the eyecharts found in every store, reads “It’s Coming Home” in letters that slowly decrease in size.

Not a stranger in the football world, having previously poked fun at referees who struggle to see, Specsavers perfectly merged their own offering into something the whole country is talking about. The timing shows us all how easy it is to enter the conversation and give the brand meaning.

Simple, clinical, and effective. This week, Specsavers and Raheem Sterling share the same qualities. Take a bow.

Budweiser, 'Go Fourth, America'

Who doesn’t love a cheesy action flick? A melting pot of audacious fight scenes, impossible stunts and heroic car chases - all topped off with an orchestra-backed tacky speech from the lead character as they fight for the good of planet earth?

No film does this better than Independence Day, and as our cousins across the pond prepare to celebrate the holiday this coming Sunday, Budweiser has brought the best of the big screen to life once again.

With Bill Pullman returning as the nation’s president, Budweiser’s witty copywriters have revamped his famous speech, creating a new piece of content that brilliantly brings a sense of humour to the opportunity to finally reunite with friends and family.

A rally cry to “Go Fourth”, the timely reminder puts the Budweiser brand front of mind ahead of the weekend, and uses a perfect moment of culture to do so.

Budweiser will not be going quietly into any night over the next few days.

MISSES

BrewDog, gold can

The irreverent brewery that’s turning an apology into a weekly activity, BrewDog once again had to ‘craft’ a tactical save when its latest competition failed to deliver on its promise.

It started a couple of months ago, when BrewDog offered one lucky fan the chance to win a solid gold can of their most popular brew, Punk IPA: a can that’s worth a cool £15k.

However, when lucky 32-year-old Mark Craig made plans to use his win to pay for his wedding, he didn’t expect the can to be nothing more than gold-plated and worth very little toward his £15k pot.

This week, it was found that the ‘solid-gold’ claim was an error, which not only leaves Mark without his biggest day, but also the rest of us continue to question the ideas behind the brand.

If there’s a medal for miss of the week, BrewDog wins gold.

Winner of BrewDog’s ‘solid gold’ beer can finds prize is made largely of brass https://t.co/NN54aEvv0O — The Guardian (@guardian) June 28, 2021

Ikea Love Seats'

As Pride Month slowly drew to a close, flatpack specialists Ikea struck out this week with the launch of 10 “Love Seats” that aimed to show support and bring communities closer.

“A platform to celebrate identity and share stories of love,” Ikea drew design inspiration from the flags of different LGBT+ identities, turning each of them into bright, vivid, and exciting two-seater sofa.

Although beautifully designed and cleverly constructed, Ikea managed to overlook one key aspect: the internet.

The meme machine simply took over and in no clearer words, tore Ikea a new one.

Not since the now-infamous bust of Christiano Ronaldo have we seen such a stand against design, and a chance to collectively point a finger and laugh.

So if anyone bought one, send it back, because I’m sure after this week Ikea needs a sit-down.

just finished assembling the ikea straight man's couch pic.twitter.com/V3uvwOkOXx — staid (@staidindoors) June 29, 2021

loving my new sapiosexual pride couch from ikea pic.twitter.com/CJcb7PRQLq — wilf (@friendlykitties) June 30, 2021

