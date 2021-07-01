Ogilvy Health names Shannon Walsh president of PR for North America

NEW YORK: Ogilvy Health has promoted Shannon Walsh to president of PR for North America.

In her new role, Walsh will be responsible for overseeing and driving client growth and will be focused on the expansion of the health PR footprint in North America. She will report to the new global CEO of Ogilvy Health when one is appointed following the departure of Kate Cronin for Moderna earlier this month, according to a statement from the agency.

Walsh has spent the last 16 years at Ogilvy, most recently leading all health PR for the New York office. She is the global client leader for Pfizer, one of the agency's top 10 clients, and her work has business and societal impact and garnered double-digit growth.

In her time at Ogilvy, Walsh worked across various disciplines of health, including women’s health, oncology, CNS, immunology, sexual dysfunction, smoking cessation and urology.

Her varied background and eye for solving problems makes Walsh a trusted advisor to many top clients, said Devika Bulchandani, CEO of Ogilvy North America.

"She understands how to use the power of creative storytelling to build health brands, promote life-changing therapies and shape a healthier world," Bulchandani said in a statement. "[Walsh] is also a passionate leader who empowers and enables the best in her teams, which is why I have no doubt that she will help take us to a new level as we create impact across the health continuum."

Walsh is also a founding member of Ogilvy’s Women Leaders Professional Network, and a member of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association.

Walsh was not immediately available for comment.

Before joining Ogilvy, Walsh was a VP at GCI Health and spent time at Porter Novelli and MSL.

In 2016, Walsh was named a Champion of PR by PRWeek.