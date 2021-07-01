MEPRA Awards open for entries

This year's MEPRA Awards has 58 categories, including a People’s Choice category to celebrate MEPRA’s 20th anniversary.

The awards are open to Middle East agencies, businesses, government organisations, students, academics and non-profits working in communications.

“The MEPRA Awards set benchmarks for excellence across all areas of communications. They shine a light on the most creative and impactful communications campaigns and practitioners in the Middle East. After what has been a challenging time for the industry, we know everyone is eager to come together and celebrate the incredible work produced in the region,” said Ray Eglington, MEPRA executive board member and head of the MEPRA Awards Committee.

The deadline for awards submissions is 30 September, with finalists to be announced by 4 November. Entries will be judged by a panel of more than 50 local and international industry leaders.

To view all categories and entry guidelines visit the 2021 MEPRA Awards website.