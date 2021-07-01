APCO Worldwide names new Europe leader

Paolo Compostella will continue to lead APCO Worldwide’s Italian operations as he takes on a pan-European remit.

The agency has also appointed Germany managing director Robert Ardelt as chief innovation officer and finance director Janet Sippy as chief operating officer for the region.

Roi Feder has been appointed managing director of London, a role he has held on an interim basis since 2020.

Compostella joined APCO Worldwide in 2006 and has worked in roles in Brussels, London, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

“Paolo is a proven leader with an impressive record delivering sustained growth throughout his career at APCO. He has an eye for connecting with the right talent regardless of their location and providing clients with high-quality strategic guidance,” APCO Worldwide chief executive Brad Staples said.

“He has the right global and pan-European business approach, coupled with exciting ideas to continue our impressive regional growth.”