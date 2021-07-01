Zombie Jackie Weaver, Tom Daley yoga, Katherine Ryan hacks – campaigns round-up

The Walking Dead and Jackie Weaver

The star of the heated Handford Parish Council meeting viral video narrates this humourous clip to promote the arrival of the first 10 seasons of The Walking Dead on Star, the content hub within Disney+. The campaign is from Taylor Herring.

If like me, you're feeling DEAD TIRED of incessant video calls, you can book one of my friends to take your place. To celebrate seasons 1-10 of #TheWalkingDead landing on Star on @DisneyPlusUK on July 2 we've launched a new service so you can duck out of meetings to tune in. #AD pic.twitter.com/hVLqKZPV4n — Jackie Weaver (@jackieweaver) July 1, 2021

'Up Your Fluff Game', Veetee Rice

This campaign for Veetee Rice, starring comedian Katherine Ryan, spotlights some of the nation’s strangest kitchen 'life hacks' – from wrapping banana in clingfilm to ‘listening’ to your cookies. A series of videos hosted by Ryan will see her ridicule these questionable approaches before sharing her favourite 'hack in the form of Veetee’s microwave rice trays. Research for Veetee found 38 per cent of people praise ‘life hacks’ for helping them save time and 34 per cent find them a great way to save money. Agencies The Cirkle Partnership, Engage, and Circle Agency are working on the activity.

VeeTee Kathrine - EPISODE 1 - Long version from Veetee on Vimeo.

Samsung UK and Charlie Casely-Hayford, Bespoke Refrigerator launch

British fashion designer Charlie Casely-Hayford has teamed up with Samsung UK to create limited-edition garments for the launch of its Bespoke Refrigerator range. Developed by Ketchum London, the range is available in 14 colours and is customisable, with detachable and reversible elements – the idea being to inspire multiple complementary looks. The colour palette is paired with the tones of the Bespoke Refrigerator panels. Dan Harvie, vice-president, head of home appliances, at Samsung Electronics UK, said: “It might sound unusual to pair fridges and fashion together, but Charlie’s Bespoke-inspired collection perfectly encapsulates our vision of combining elegance, multi-functionality and modularity in our products."

'Nano Adventures', Reebok

This campaign for Reebok's new Nano X1 Adventure shoe focuses on people's newfound relationships with the outdoors during lockdown. It encourages them to continue enjoying exercise in the natural world due to the benefits to their bodies and minds. The video features stories of runner, cyclist and fashion buyer Lewis Bloyce, and yoga teacher Rachel Walsh – two young people who found solace in nature during the height of lockdown. The campaign is from culture publication Huck and its creative studio, TCO London.

'VodaYoga', Vodafone, Tom Daley and Nuffield Health

Vodafone has teamed up with double world champion diver Tom Daley and Nuffield Health for the launch of a new yoga routine, which aims to help the public combat the effects of a year of home working and get into a more flexible state of body and mind. 'VodaYoga' is "inspired" by the Vodafone EVO plan, billed as offering flexible options and benefits. Research found the average British person is spending 93 days a year sitting down, with 27 per cent suffering more aches and pains than before the pandemic and 44 per cent wanting to improve their flexibility.

'Our Time has Come', Stella McCartney and Humane Society International

The fashion designer teamed up with the animal protection organisation for the latest phase of a campaign urging a global end to fur cruelty. It features a nature 'mockumentary', narrated by comedian David Walliams, which depicts animals acting in human-like ways. The animals are played by a host of celebrities, including Dame Judi Dench and singer Leona Lewis. Celebrities have also posted fur-free video messages on Instagram, wearing animal costumes from the film. The campaign coincides with the British government's call for evidence on the case for a UK fur import and sales ban.

'PrettyLittleThing Hotel'

Demand for domestic holidays among UK residents is up 14,400 per cent this year, leading many venues to sell out. In response, fashion brand PrettyLittleThing has launched the PrettyLittleThing Hotel – a multimillion-pound house billed as a rival to the Love Island Villa. The Devon hotel can be booked for hire, and a competition has been launched to win a stay there for three people. The experience includes a private chef, a spa, swimming pool, a make-up artist, PrettyLittleThing merchandise, and first-class travel to and from the hotel.

Genesis projection

To mark the launch of luxury car brand Genesis in Europe, a 3D projection of the brand - reportedly the largest ever of its kind – has been beamed onto the Swiss Alps. The image measures 275m by 180m – the size of almost three football pitches.

'Generations of Pride', Burberry

The fashion brand has released a film highlighting five stories from members of the LGBTQ+ community and their loved ones, featuring brand ambassadors who discuss topics ranging from feeling safe to what Pride means to them today. Edem Dossou, Lea T, Aweng Chuol, Kerron Clement and Erica Bougard have invited those closest to them to take part. The aim is to encourage more of these kinds of conversations throughout Pride season and beyond.

WhatsApp ‘Lager Line’, Innis & Gunn

A campaign for Scottish brewer Innis & Gunn saw ads appear on billboards across Scotland for just 24 hours, encouraging the public to text a mystery number. It engaged those who messaged the ‘Lager Line’ before rewarding them with free beer and the opportunity to win other prizes.

#CareFor10, Spectrum Community Health CIC

Community interest company Spectrum Community Health CIC has launched a campaign to get more people to help others in their community this summer. Ahead of Thank You Day (Sunday 4 July) and NHS, Social Care and Frontline Workers Day (Monday 5 July), the social enterprise, which oversees community-based clinical care projects in northern England, said it wants to encourage the continuation of the neighbourly spirit that developed throughout the pandemic. The answer is the #CareFor10 campaign, which also marks the 10th anniversary of Spectrum Community Health CIC. The campaign urges the public to take just 10 minutes to care for someone else in the community through small but meaningful acts of kindness. All 850 members of staff will also take part. Mediaworks Digital Marketing Agency is helping to amplify the campaign and encourage sign-ups.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Creative Inspiration bulletin to receive dedicated features, comment and the latest creative campaigns straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit an idea for the bulletin, email John.Harrington@Haymarket.com