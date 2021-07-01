Comms firms are a sweet spot for private equity, but how do founders make it work?

Private equity firms are currently armed with vast sums of ‘dry powder’ ready to be deployed. The recent Brunswick announcement, hot off the back of the Headland deal, shows that communications businesses are very much in the sweet spot.

Goal of PE firms

The goal of most private equity firms is to invest and then ‘cash out’ in the medium term (think three to five years) with a healthy return on investment.

How do they do this in the communications sector? By identifying efficiencies and synergies, providing funds for expansion (overseas offices and bolt-on acquisitions), de-leveraging over time, and accessing C-suite networks to increase client spend.

Given the sector’s key asset is talent, private equity firms will insist that the owner-managers continue to have ‘skin in the game’.

This is achieved by the management shareholders taking only a proportion of the deal cash off the table, with the remainder reinvested in the agency.

This is no full-exit and retirement plan. The result is that management co-owns the agency with private equity, which hopefully aligns everyone’s interests towards a second (and possibly final?) exit.

What do PE firms look for?

Private equity firms tend to focus on investing in agencies that have a track record of generating steady revenues, so it’s unlikely that they will invest in a start-up. They will want to see historic profitability with strong and consistent levels of growth.

Having assessed the financials, they will turn their attention to the growth potential. Private equity will look at the clients of the agency: the nature of the relationship, client concentration (over-reliance on one or two key clients is a turn-off), and the scope for increasing revenues.

They will then evaluate prospective clients, looking at pipelines, forecasts and the competitor landscape. The capabilities of agencies are also key to private equity, with digital transformation and data and analytics currently very attractive.

Private equity firms are acutely aware that senior management figures will be the ones that drive growth. They will therefore carefully diligence those individuals to ensure the vision for the future agency aligns with their own. To assist with this, it’s usual for incentive plans to be put in place to further incentivise and retain key management.

Life with PE

As you’d expect, funds from PE don’t come for free. Expect robust contractual protections, the right to appoint directors, rights to financial and trading information, the ability to block certain operational decisions, control over how the investment funds are used, and the ability to force an exit.

This change in dynamic and increased scrutiny can be difficult for some management teams to get their heads around, but if owner-managers are keen to de-risk and work hard to grow the agency in the medium term before an ultimate exit, then the partnership with private equity can be fruitful and exciting for all involved.

Karish Andrews is partner and Sadiq Tajbhai is senior associate at Lewis Silkin