89up appoints managing partner

Sarah-Jane Rumford’s remit has expanded to include the development of the 89up's product offer and R&D programme.

She joined the agency in 2017 as a PR director and has more than 20 years of experience, previously working for Blue Rubicon (which rebranded to Teneo) and Cohn & Wolfe (now BCW).

89up has also hired former Portland senior consultant Tom Mauchline as director of campaigns, former Oxfam head of PR Cordelia Kretzschmar as an account director, former GMB head of communications Alex Jones as account director, and Samatha O’Brochta as a creative. The agency's headcount has grown to 30.

“Throughout a turbulent year, 89up has grown in size and won a string of exciting new projects, along with retaining core clients. With a team working remotely around the globe and all the nations of the UK, we’ve worked with change-makers across different sectors to solve big problems,” Rumford said.

“Our clients are diverse, spanning digital rights, climate change, social good, ethical finance and more, yet our mission is consistent: create campaigns which shape the world for the better.”