Owner of Miami condo that collapsed hires Levick

SURFSIDE, FL: Champlain Towers South Condominium Association, which owns the condo that collapsed in Surfside, Florida, last week, has retained Levick.

Only days after the collapse of Champlain Towers South on June 24, the condo association hired the Washington, DC-based crisis PR firm, according to media reports.

Maxwell Marcucci, a vice president at Levick working as a spokesperson for the condo association, confirmed to McClatchy that the condo board had retained his firm in recent days.

A representative from Levick was not immediately available for comment.

Levick's website claims to "fix the impossible" using intelligence, public affairs and communications to protect lobbyists, lawyers, negotiators and internal communicators to halt crises and salvage reputations.

Those credentials will be put to the test as the association is faced with several lawsuits from residents who claim the group knew or should have known the building had structural flaws leading up to the collapse and failed to act.

At least 16 people are dead and 147 people are unaccounted for after the building collapsed.

Details have emerged in the week since the disaster of infighting within the association over repeated warnings about the building's dangerous state of disrepair, dating back to 2018.