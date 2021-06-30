My/Mochi Ice Cream launches NSFW campaign on OnlyFans

LOS ANGELES: My/Mochi Ice Cream is pushing the envelope to kick off National Ice Cream Month.

The chewable ice cream snack is giving away free ice cream to customers who show off their “mmm face” on social platforms, the face made when experiencing “ecstasy.”

To kick off the campaign, My/Mochi has partnered with influencers on OnlyFans, the subscription-based content platform known for its premium NSFW content and creators, including pornography.

The campaign, led by creative agency Lovers and supported by Allison+Partners, is an effort to bring “fun” and “play” to customers, which My/Mochi CMO and managing director Russell Barnett said is on-brand.

“We found that there is a segment of [our consumers] that really enjoy seeing our close-ups with My/Mochi ice cream and love what we call Mochi Ball on Mochi Ball action,” Barnett said. “This idea is about taking food porn to the next level for those folks who really want more intimacy in a firewalled environment, because you have to subscribe [on OnlyFans].”

While the content presented on OnlyFans will not have any nudity, it will be “seductive,” Russell said.

Customers who share their “mmm face” on social platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and OnlyFans can have a chance to win a free ice cream voucher by tagging My/Mochi. At the end of the month, the brand will select a few customers to receive a year's supply of My/Mochi.

“What we want to make sure is that our consumers feel joy when engaging with My/Mochi and if we see we're getting playfulness out of this, we'll continue,” Russell said.