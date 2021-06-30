Golin appoints Saeed Zaman SVP of digital

SAN FRANCISCO: Golin has named Saeed Zaman SVP of digital as its technology practice continues to grow.

Zaman will be responsible for expanding the agency's service offerings in digital, social, content and paid media. He reports to Matthew Lackie, president of Golin's global technology practice and MD of Golin San Francisco.

"Golin has historically proven that cutting edge ideas can turn into impactful action, and I’m excited to join at a time where we can turn recent growth momentum into pushed boundaries that are informed by data and creativity," said Zaman.

The appointment comes as the IPG agency strengthens its technology offering with more specialty talent after a year of significant growth. Golin is also on track to earn double-digit growth in 2021 with notable wins including Logitech, Wavemaker Labs and most recently, Monogram Orthopedics,

The goal is to keep up with the rapid pace at which technology is accelerating, said Lackie.

"This movement is creating incredible opportunities for our clients to showcase their role in creating meaningful change, solving problems and moving us forward," he said in a statement. "The strengthening of our team allows us to stay on the front foot of a rapidly evolving world and deliver impactful thinking that allows our clients to stay connected to business, society and culture.”

Golin has also seen what the agency calls "record-breaking" growth in the San Francisco region, which has doubled in size in the last year.

Golin's Western region teams launched a pilot hybrid working model in early 2021 that closed physical office locations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, allowing for additional talent to join and work with tech practice clients from Portland, Seattle, Denver and Toronto.

Zaman joined Golin from Porter Novelli, where he was VP, head of digital innovation and integrated media for North America and worked with clients including Procter & Gamble, Duracell, FICO, Pfizer and GSK. He also spent time at Edelman as senior account director and national lead of paid media.

Earlier this year, Jenna Galbreath also joined the agency from WE Communications as director of strategy to lead research and insights. She brought on Ashley Jaspers as associate analyst to round out her team.

Golin posted revenue of $248.5 million in 2020, up 11% from the year before, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.