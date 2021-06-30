PRophet teams up with Podchaser to aid podcast PR pitches

NEW YORK: Communications technology platform PRophet has entered into an exclusive partnership with podcast database Podchaser, expanding the global reach of its customers to thousands of podcasts.

Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet, is also a podcaster. He told PRWeek that he personally understands the frustrations of receiving irrelevant pitches for his own podcast program. Plus, PRophet customer interest in podcasts prompted his prioritizing the launch of the new feature, at no additional costs for subscribers, by the end of the summer.

COVID-19 increased the popularity of podcasts, with people listening in while sheltering at home. And the trend is continuing. In 2020, an estimated 100 million people listened to a podcast each month, with growth projected to reach 125 million listeners by 2022, according to Forbes.

“Podcasts are a wildly popular and rapidly growing segment of the media landscape, and so brands are keen to engage there, just as agencies are,” said Kwittken. “By integrating a robust podcast database into PRophet’s offering, we’re able to provide brands and the PR firms working on their behalf with an expansive and useful tool to reach alternative forms of media.”

Podchaser, which calls its database the “IMDB for podcasts,” in January announced that it raised $4 million in a funding round led by Greycroft.

Podchaser’s cofounder Cole Raven told PRWeek that the database includes all active podcasts and has over 11 million creator and guest credits.

When PRophet users upload a draft pitch, press release or other content, using AI analysis, the platform predicts which podcasts, along with traditional media outlets, would be interested in having the client’s guests on shows. PRophet then generates contact information for the show, its producers and bookers.

PRophet is licensing Podchaser’s data, and in a joint referral relationship, the companies will have access to each other’s platforms.

MDC Partners launched PRophet last fall as an AI-driven platform to help PR professionals predict media interest before pitching a story.