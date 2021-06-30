The PR Week: 7.1.2021: David Kyne, Evoke Kyne

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and agency reporter Aleda Stam are joined by Evoke Kyne CEO David Kyne.

Podcast Topics:

1:51 - Kyne talks about the history of Evoke Kyne, how agencies can thrive after an acquisition, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine comms and more.

13:54 - Teneo cofounder and CEO Declan Kelly resigns after acknowledging he behaved inappropriately at a charity event

17:21 - Moderna snaps up Ogilvy Health global CEO Kate Cronin to be chief brand officer; what it means for the brand tied so closely to the vaccination effort.

20:23 - FTI Consulting releases the FTI Survey: The Future of the Newsroom Post-Pandemic that finds journalists can't wait to meet with their sources again. Plus what the newsroom will look like post pandemic.

23:39 - Marriott Bonvoy makes its TikTok debut with a campaign aimed at inspiring people to travel again by encouraging them to reminisce about pre-pandemic trips.

27:22 - Heinz and Oreo confirm that the Mayoreo condiment mashup that circulated on social media this week was a hoax, but Heinz called the idea "intriguing." Twitter had thoughts about that.

30:39 - High-profile people moves at BCW, DiGennaro, Signal AI, Noom, McDonald's and medical apparel brand Jaanuu.