PRWeek Middle East PR consultancy rankings 2021 revealed

These are the up-to-date agency rankings for the Middle East based on PR revenues billed in 2020.

APCO and Asda’a BCW are the region’s two largest agencies, with a top 10 dominated by other global PR networks such as Weber Shandwick, Hill+Knowlton and Edelman.

The big corporate and financial comms firms – Brunswick, Finsbury Glover Hering, Teneo and FTI Consulting – are significant players in the Middle East, with the rest of the top 20 including strong independents such as Hanover and Four Communications.

Not surprisingly, most consultancies reported a decline in revenues and staff numbers during 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying economic recession.

“This is the most comprehensive and accurate rankings of PR agencies in the Middle East produced to date,” said Danny Rogers, PRWeek’s editor-in-chief, EMEA.

“Clearly it was a tough year for firms in the region, as it was across the whole world, but we greatly appreciate the transparency of agencies that have provided PRWeek with details. The Middle East looks in great shape to emerge from a challenging 2020. Anecdotally, 2021 is already showing strong growth, so we anticipate more positive figures in next year’s table.”

