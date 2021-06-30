Boden hires Andy Checo as senior director

NEW YORK: Communications agency Boden has hired Andy Checo as senior director, effective June 22.

Reporting to president and founder Natalie Boden, Checo will work closely with partner Lauren Gongora as well as the agency’s insights, creative and social media teams.

In the new role, Checo will be responsible for developing and executing strategic communications campaigns and will work on strategy for the agency’s Anheuser-Busch client Veza Sur, L'Oréal and Dermablend. He will also oversee a new client, which Boden declined to name.

Checo will oversee a team of five people.

“I am looking forward to developing and fostering relationships with my clients and agency peers, putting my experience to work by creating and executing programs that are results-oriented and working with brands that are committed to advancing and improving the journey of their Hispanic consumers and the communities they serve,” said Checo.

Checo joins Boden from Havas Formula, where he served as associate vice president. While there, he oversaw communications for clients including TurboTax, Chase Bank and EyeBuyDirect.

“Not only is [Checo] a communications leader, he also brings a rich, diverse perspective to all the work he does,” said Boden in an email. “His passion for our Hispanic community is unmatched. For more than two decades he has worked on integrated communications campaigns for leading brands and today, based out of New York, he brings additional strength and leadership to the Boden brand. I am thrilled to have him on board.”