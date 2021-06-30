There have never been more avenues to hear what consumers – both current and potential ones – have to say about brands. That quantity, however, does not automatically mean quality. Access to that intelligence is only part of the equation.
Brand communicators must know what feedback to prioritize, where to get the most relevant such intelligence, and how to act on it once collected and analyzed. And according to a recent PRWeek/NetBase Quid survey, the results of which are captured in this exclusive eBook, Consumer intelligence: Listen and learn, the majority of PR pros have progress to make in this regard.
Only 17% of respondents said they were “excellent” at monitoring digital dialogues on social networks, the setting where most agree so much of the key consumer chatter about your brands takes place. And even among those who deemed themselves “excellent” or “good” at it, only 37% are “very much” confident in their ability to glean insights from such conversations that can truly move the needle on customer acquisition and/or retention.
How much attention should you pay to social chatter about your competitors? Who are the influencers truly impacting customer behavior? Are you in touch with consumer emotions?
These questions and many more are answered in Consumer intelligence: Listen and learn, which will help you both collect better data AND better collect that data for the benefit of both your customers and your brand.
Click here to download this eBook today.