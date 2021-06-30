Swaarm closes seven-figure funding round

Performance-based marketing platform Swaarm has closed a seven-figure round of funding.

This round was led by STS Ventures and included funding from individuals who had previously invested in the startup.

Swaarm, founded in October 2020, aims to simplify the day-to-day roles and responsibilities of digital marketers. Among its services, Swaarm offers a martech tracking platform that supports agencies, advertisers and networks in their efforts to measure, optimize and automate their marketing outputs. A range of global clients also use the platform to simplify their campaigns and drive growth.

The additional influx of funding will be used to drive Swaarm's international expansion, as well as for product and infrastructure development. Swaarm will expand beyond its existing client base in North America, Europe and Asia and plans to do so through doubling the size of its existing team.

In the less than 12 months since Swaarm was founded, the company has released products including an iOS 14-compliant attribution chain methodology Privacy Enabled Attribution (PEA Chain) and its analytics explorer tool, which provides marketers with additional insights to run their business.