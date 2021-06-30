PRWeek launches Middle East Power Book 2021

PRWeek today (30 June) launched the third edition of the Middle East Power Book, our latest annual attempt to identify the 100 most powerful comms professionals in the region and seek their views on topical issues.

The number of respondents is the highest so far for this report, which features a mix of top in-house comms professionals and leading PR agency executives.

Click here to visit the full online Middle East Power Book 2021



The 2021 Middle East PR elite expressed strong individual opinions on issues facing them, their businesses and the wider comms profession in the region.

Overall, they are very optimistic about the profession as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, but are more concerned about the level of digital skills and the supply of local talent.

There is a strong sense that social and owned media channels are becoming more influential, while live events have lost relevance.

And the top professionals are critical of the way some global brands such as Facebook and European football clubs have handled their comms, while praising the UAE’s government for the way it has dealt with the pandemic.

“PRWeek’s Middle East Power Book has become established as the definitive guide to leading professionals in the region,” said Danny Rogers, PRWeek editor-in chief, EMEA.

“It’s so encouraging to hear forthright and insightful views from such a talented assortment of comms professionals: nationals and expats; and a diversity of leaders from both large organisations and agencies of all sizes. I urge you to read their individual reports from this fascinating 12 months in our business.”

Power Book entrants are selected on the basis of a number of criteria, including their seniority within key organisations in the region; the size and importance of the organisations they represent; their influence on, and contribution to, the professionals comms business here; and their personal achievements and networks.

PRWeek worked closely with original launch partner MEPRA, with additional help from the PRCA MENA, to produce an objective representation from the region. The 2021 edition of the Power Book is sponsored by Asda’a BCW.

Visit the Middle East Power Book 2021 here.

