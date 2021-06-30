'Don't mislead with comms': ABPI enshrines ethics in updated pharma Code

The principles of benefiting patients, acting with integrity, ensuring transparency and treating everyone with respect are “key to how we operate as an industry and build trust and enhance our reputation”, according to the code. “Companies are expected to implement and work to embed these into their organisation,” it adds.

Comms plays a central role in the principles that pharma firms are being urged to adhere to. The udpated code says companies should ensure that “communications are appropriate, accurate, factual, fair, balanced, up-to-date, not misleading, capable of substantiation and reflect the available evidence”.

Ben Osborn, ABPI president, said: “From this year we are putting new emphasis on the ABPI’s Principles. We want everyone in pharmaceutical companies to live and breathe these, from leadership teams and commercial leads to admin assistants and research scientists. It’s all of our responsibility to put the code and its principles into action.”

There have also been several additions to the latest version of the code, such as a new requirement for companies to disclose payments they have made to members of the public, including patients and journalists, “for the provision of contracted services”. This will come into effect from 2023, with the information to be provided on company websites.

Another new clause states: “No payment may be offered or paid to individuals to compensate merely for the time spent in attending events/meetings.” And any sponsorships of patient organisations “must have a written agreement in place setting out what has been agreed including, where possible, a breakdown of agreed costs”.

Companies must also make publicly available, in a yearly report, a list of patient organisations to which they provide “donations, grants or sponsorship (including in relation to events/meetings)” or have paid to provide “contracted services”.

In another change, a new clause allows for the promotion of medicines with a “temporary supply authorisation” if they are “part of a campaign that has been approved by health ministers”.

Richard Torbett, chief executive of the ABPI, said: "We are proud of our code, which holds companies to standards which go above and beyond the law."

He added: “The 2021 version of the code has seen a substantial overhaul, and I’m confident that it will help companies keep to high standards and forge transparent and collaborative relationships for the benefit of patients.”

Jill Pearcy, the ABPI’s director of code engagement, said: “Communications with our members have underpinned our whole approach to updating the code, and the new, interactive version should help communications professionals and anyone else in companies navigate and apply it more easily.”

