Three Lions: five lessons from the greatest piece of brand content ever written

The song's longevity is no accident. Three Lions is a pitch-perfect triumph of branded content – and one containing five clear lessons for PR pros.

1. Choose the right influencers or spokespeople

In the age of unconvincing influencers, the value of authentic spokespeople has never been more clear. In Baddiel and Skinner, the comic duo who co-wrote and sang it alongside Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds, there is demonstrable passion for the England team, and this shines through in a track and music video that focuses far more on the fan experience than the on-pitch action. Ironically, the Football Association would surely never sanction their involvement today – Google ‘David Baddiel blackface’ to find out why.

2. Be audience-centric and realistic

The track’s lyrics – particularly the line about being “so sure, that England's gonna throw it away”, before hopefully adding “but I know they can play” – encapsulate the emotional roller coaster experience of willing England to repeat the triumph of 1966.

Understanding how your audience feels about your brand, and how it fits into their life, is vital in any piece of communications. An overly optimistic positioning of your brand as flawless and intrinsically special will always fall flat.

3. ...which might mean challenging the client

Interviewed in 2014, Broudie said that the “gonna throw it away” line initially met with disapproval from the FA. He clearly stood his corner – kudos to the FA for then backing down and trusting the external experts and their creative vision. Without that bittersweet hint of knowing optimism, the song would never have resonated the way it did.

Of course, there’s always some give and take. The original lyrics described a particular player being “ready for war” – but with the FA anxious of hooligan connotations, this was binned. The songwriters certainly picked their battles right.

They're playing Football's Coming Home at Wembley. Memory of England-Holland 4-1 in 1996: towards the end the crowd spontaneously sang the song. From my seat I could see Frank Skinner and @Baddiel, who had cowritten it. They were standing up gazing around, entranced, disbelieving — Simon Kuper (@KuperSimon) June 29, 2021

4. Repurpose and reuse your content

It’s all very well creating a great piece of content that works in a particular moment, but what happens when that moment passes? You’d be a fool not to try getting more mileage out of it. Baddiel, Skinner and Broudie created a new version of Three Lions for the 1998 World Cup, updating the lyrics to reflect on the 1996 experience. The result: another UK number one. A subsequent additional rerelease in 2010 didn't perform quite so well, but hey – you have to try your luck.

5. Back it up with tangible actions

Great though the song is, it surely wouldn't have earned such longstanding affection without heroic England performances at Euro 96, the tournament for which it was created.

True, it’s not always in the gift of comms folk to guarantee successful delivery, especially in sporting contexts. But we can at least hope that creating inspiring content may pave the way for success.

Never stop your dreaming, as Baddiel and Skinner might sing.

Sam Burne James is a freelance PR professional and knows all the words to Three Lions off by heart



