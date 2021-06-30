The Academy wins transatlantic brief to launch social network

The ‘six-figure’ transatlantic Polywork brief covers work in London, LA and New York.

British entrepreneur Peter Johnston, a former Google designer who founded the business, said it has attracted $3.5m in seed funding and is backed by the founders of YouTube, Twitter, VSCO, Twitch and PayPal.

Polywork lets users create a webpage, share what they’re up to personally and professionally, and send collaboration requests to others in the network.

“The Academy quickly grasped what Polywork is here for and it was an easy decision for us to work with them,” Johnston said.

The Academy's managing director, Chris Hides, added: “This is a rare opportunity to help to define a brand from scratch, to help explain what it is and why it matters. We knew immediately that Polywork is doing something special and we’re excited to be a part of it.”