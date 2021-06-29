Noom hires Target’s Aaron Komo as it builds marketing teams

NEW YORK: Target alum Aaron Komo has joined weight-loss app Noom as brand senior manager of social and community.

Komo started in the newly created role on June 21. He is reporting to VP of brand Lella Rafferty.

Komo said he is responsible for helping to build and lead a social team committed to “not only telling the stories of our passionate community but also highlighting the many ways in which we empower Noomers to take control of their own health through a unique combination of psychology, human coaching and technology.”

In 2020, Noom witnessed a surge of demand amid the pandemic, generating $400 million in revenue, almost twice what it made the year before. Noom’s app has been downloaded 45 million times in 100 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand.

“Over the past 13 years, Noom has built an extremely strong brand and has seen tremendous, organic growth on owned channels,” said Komo. “I’m excited to be able to not only capitalize on that momentum but also develop strategic ways to reach more people so that we can help people everywhere live healthier lives.”

Komo joined Noom from Target, where he worked as a social media manager since November 2019. He won two awards from PRWeek in 2019: the Diversity Distinction in PR Awards’ Outstanding Young Professional and the Purpose Awards’ Most Purposeful Person Under 30.

Between 2017 and 2019, he worked at Carmichael Lynch Relate, most recently as senior social engagement specialist. He was also co-chair of Clout, the agency’s internal LGBTQIA+ group.

Noom started building its communications team from scratch late last year. In November 2020, the company hired Emma Frane as VP of communications, its first comms role.