34. Michael Sneed, Johnson & Johnson

Michael Sneed has helped the pharma giant weather many storms over the years, including the most recent troubles with its one-shot COVID-19 vaccination and production problems at a Baltimore plant.

Reports of blood clots in some patients after receiving the vaccine created a reputational setback. But as the controversy subsides, the company is moving forward, sending millions of vaccines abroad to help stop the global pandemic.

Sneed joined J&J in 1983 as a marketing assistant and has led marketing, comms, design and philanthropy functions since 2012. Since 2018, he has served on the executive committee. He was a 2020 PRWeek Hall of Fame honoree and has been a member of the PRWeek Power List every year since 2016.