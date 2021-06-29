Feature

34. Michael Sneed, Johnson & Johnson

With J&J facing a reputational setback, it’s up to the company's EVP, global corporate affairs and CCO to help tailor its response.

Michael Sneed has helped the pharma giant weather many storms over the years, including the most recent troubles with its one-shot COVID-19 vaccination and production problems at a Baltimore plant.

Reports of blood clots in some patients after receiving the vaccine created a reputational setback. But as the controversy subsides, the company is moving forward, sending millions of vaccines abroad to help stop the global pandemic.

Sneed joined J&J in 1983 as a marketing assistant and has led marketing, comms, design and philanthropy functions since 2012. Since 2018, he has served on the executive committee. He was a 2020 PRWeek Hall of Fame honoree and has been a member of the PRWeek Power List every year since 2016.

