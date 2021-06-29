BCW picks Erin Shea as Chicago market leader

NEW YORK: BCW has appointed Erin Shea as EVP and market leader in Chicago.

Reporting to BCW North America COO Teresa Henderson, Shea will spearhead talent management and business growth in the market.

Shea was the "perfect fit" to lead the firm's Chicago office, said Brooke Hovey, BCW interim president of North America and global chief growth officer.

"[Shea] is the consummate communications professional with considerable expertise in storytelling, brand strategy and insights-led integrated programming across a wide variety of sectors and industries," Hovey said in a statement. "She is also highly regarded for building diverse, high-performing teams that drive results and growth."

Shea joins BCW from Weber Shandwick, where she spent seven years as EVP of integrated communications planning for the Midwest region. There, she led strategy on multichannel content, ecommerce and communication strategies for B2B, consumer, corporate and healthcare clients.

Before Weber Shandwick, Shea was a VP at Edelman, designing data- and insight-driven multichannel campaigns for a range of clients. Shea also spent time as a freelance writer and editor and a producer at Harpo Productions for Oprah.com. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, Good Morning America and Women's Health.

Earlier this month, BCW hired APCO's Matthew Gallagher to lead its North America corporate practice, succeeding Brian Ellner, who is now EVP of growth and marketing at BCW New York. Other recent BCW hires include CTO Chris Kief and EVPs Beth Marrano and Gabiela Lechin.

On June 28, Omnicom Public Relations Group brought on BCW North America president Chris Foster as CEO. BCW named Hovey, chief growth officer, as interim North America president, replacing Foster, amid a reorganization of its operations in the region. At the same time, the WPP firm named Henderson COO for North America.

BCW global revenue fell 2% in 2020 to $706 million, according to the PRWeek Agency Business Report 2021.