Signal AI names Sarah Wood to board

Decision augmentation company Signal AI has named entrepreneur Sarah Wood to its board.

Wood will serve as a non-executive director to the board of directors, alongside Marks and Spencer Chairman Archie Norman. Other advisory board members include Chuka Umunna, Jennifer Prosek, and former KPMG chairman Simon Collins and Josh Boaz.

Wood also sits on the boards of Tech Nation, City Ventures and the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. She was a board member of Superdry.

Wood is the cofounder of Unruly, a global video advertising marketplace. The company, founded in 2006, was acquired by News Corp in 2015. She is also the co-author of the book “Stepping Up: How to Accelerate Your Leadership Potential.”

Signal AI uses AI to monitor data from millions of news sites, blogs, broadcast and regulatory documents and extract insights.

This year, Signal AI hired Hanna Linden as its first chief people officer and Clancy Childs as its chief product officer. The company also began a partnership with Acquire Media in an effort to extend b-to-b and international media intelligence coverage.