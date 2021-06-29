Why indie agency Omelet is going all-in on gaming

Independent agency Omelet launched a gaming unit on Monday called Cheat Code to formalize its expertise for clients in the space.

Omelet formed Cheat Code after noticing that its clients in the gaming space, which include Google Stadia, Warner Brothers, Microsoft and Ubisoft, sought an increasingly specialized offering, said Josh Smutko, group creative director at Omelet.

Cheat Code will have 24 employees working across brand strategy, creative, production and analytics for multi-year gaming projects, as well as other non-gaming clients at the agency.

“The future of gaming is everything for everyone,” Smutko said. “Cheat Code is about the democratization of gaming and championing accessibility for everyone to come into this space and find something that is meaningful to them.”

The gaming market is valued at $160 billion globally and is projected to surpass $250 billion by 2025, according to research firm Mordor Intelligence. Over the last year, agencies and holding companies have launched gaming groups or teams, including DDB Worldwide, Publicis Groupe and Denstu.

But Omelet has worked with gaming clients for 13 years, including Pokemon’s 25th Anniversary, Hitman, Diablo III and Blizzard Entertainment. Andrew Krensky, MD at Omelet, said the agency’s staff is both passionate and knowledgeable about the space.

“We have the ability to understand culture and bring general market expertise, passionate people who live and breathe gaming and the perspective of outsiders all in one team,” he said.

Smutko added that games can also take years to hit the market, and Cheat Code will allow the agency to work on longer projects.

Omelet is pitching multiple gaming clients under a non-disclosure agreement.

Krensky, Smutko and group brand director Luke Lamson will oversee the unit.

