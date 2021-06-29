Engine MHP wins global sustainable investment account

Engine MHP was hired following a competitive pitch to help raise Stewart Investors Sustainable Funds Group's profile across key markets, while supporting educational initiatives around sustainability and challenging 'greenwashing'.

Engine MHP is the lead agency globally and will be supported by Newell PR in Asia, Pritchitt Bland Communications in Australia and CL Media in the US.

Sustainable Funds Group, which is part of investment company Stewart Investors, is responsible for managing £14bn in assets, focused on sustainable companies.

Hugh O’Neill, business head at Stewart Investors Sustainable Funds Group, said: “With our shared values around sustainability, as well as its deep industry expertise and strong global network, Engine MHP is the ideal partner to lead in helping us amplify brand awareness in EMEA, Australia and Asia. We look forward to working together with MHP to deliver our vision of making the world a better place through the power of investment.”

Nick Woods, Engine MHP head of financial services, said: “We’re delighted to be appointed by Stewart Investors Sustainable Funds Group at a time when there is no bigger story to tell than how businesses are tackling the world’s sustainability challenge. With stewardship at the heart of its philosophy and its funds managed in accordance with its Hippocratic Oath, to act in the interests of clients and society, the Sustainable Funds Group is a true industry leader. We are excited to have been appointed by the team to help drive a sustainable future for the investment industry and beyond.”

Engine MHP said it has added 10 clients to its financial services division this year. The agency recently launched its Climate Action Group to increase awareness of the issue and encourage action within Engine and outside it.



