Attorney General’s Office launches snap social media campaign to curb contempt

The campaign was launched yesterday, in a video message from the Attorney General, Michael Ellis QC MP which was posted online, and will run until the end of this week.

He warned people that posting prejudicial information online, such as accusing defendants of being guilty, can wreck trials and result in justice being delayed.





Everyone is innocent until proven guilty and everyone deserves a fair trial. It is vital a jury makes a decision based on the evidence presented in court and not on information from the news or online. Do you know what you can and can’t post online? #ThinkBeforeYouPost pic.twitter.com/MvZnEZVzNx — Attorney General (@attorneygeneral) June 28, 2021



A key message of the campaign is that people who post online in contempt of court could face a fine or a prison sentence, while another is that people are innocent until proven guilty and deserve a fair trial, and that juries must reach their verdict on the basis of evidence – not social media posts.







Ellis said: “A mis-judged tweet or post could have grave repercussions and interfere with a trial. A post on social media could mean a trial is delayed or, at worst, stopped because a fair trial isn’t possible – so I would caution everyone, don’t get in the way of justice being done.”





In 2019, despite signs warning against recording court proceedings, a woman streamed more than an hour’s footage from her partner’s trial to Facebook. She was found in contempt of court and was sentenced to 4 months in prison, suspended for 2 years. #ThinkBeforeYouPost pic.twitter.com/heKqPl7BHS — Attorney General (@attorneygeneral) June 28, 2021



The campaign aims to raise awareness of contempt of court among the public and warn them of the dangers of prejudicing active cases. In addition to social media, the campaign is being promoted through a traditional media relations approach using a press release, factsheet and case studies to secure coverage of the campaign.







The success of the campaign will be measured by metrics such as whether there is a reduction in the Media Advisory Notices issued by the AGO in response to prejudicial coverage.

In terms of comms-specific targets, the campaign is seeking an average of 2,000 impressions per social media post and will also measure success based on the amount of positive media coverage it generates, including requests for interview with the Attorney General.





#WATCH | Everyone has the right to a fair trial.



But a misjudged tweet or post could cause a trial to be delayed or stopped if it's not possible for it to be fair.



Don't risk being held in contempt of court. Advice is available via @attorneygeneral.#ThinkBeforeYouPost



^hs pic.twitter.com/7fkCzXIA3k — South Wales Police (@swpolice) June 28, 2021



Lara Greer, the AGO’s head of comms, said: “We’ve previously engaged with the public on this issue, but it was clear that a campaign was needed to generate more awareness of the risk of committing contempt online.”

She added: “Social-media users have in the past been prosecuted and found in contempt, being fined and even receiving jail sentences. The aim of our campaign is to stop that from happening by providing clear, accessible guidance to the public.”







The campaign provides guidance on the types of social-media posts that could land people in trouble with the law, along with examples of where people have been prosecuted for being in contempt of court.

And it has asked "trusted messengers" such as Max Hill, the director of public prosecutions, and Jenny Gilmer, assistant chief constable of South Wales Police, to propagate the campaign's messages further "so that we could reach a larger audience than we have before”, said Greer.





