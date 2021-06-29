Maitland/AMO appoints consultancy founder as senior adviser

Anthony Cardew brings to Maitland/AMO more than four decades of experience advising businesses through some of the most prominent transactions and special situations in corporate history.

He founded Cardew & Co. in 1991 and remains honorary life president of its successor, TB Cardew. He is also an independent director of Western Power Distribution, the largest electricity distributor in the UK.

“We are delighted that Anthony has agreed to join Maitland/AMO as a Senior Adviser. He will be providing senior counsel to our clients, mentoring our consultants and broadening our external network. I have known Anthony for many years and can attest to his skill and wisdom, and we look forward to welcoming him on board,” Maitland/AMO chief executive Neil Bennett said.

Cardew added: “Maitland/AMO is as relevant today as it was when it first emerged as a firm over 25 years ago. I have always admired their work, founded on the principles of trusted advice, discretion and influence. I am excited to join them at this important moment in history as the business world emerges from the pandemic, when effective communications are more important than ever.”

Maitland/AMO recently advised on the €12.1bn (£10.4bn) IPO of Vodafone’s Vantage Towers business, and has won new client briefs with DWF, 3M and Saab, a joint mandate with network partner Cicero/AMO.