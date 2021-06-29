Purpose Awards EMEA 2021: Winners revealed

Among the biggest winners, The Climate Store by Prime Weber Shandwick for Felix won a hattrick of awards, while the agency's Iceland Feeds the Nation campaign for Iceland Foods was also recognised. There was a brace of awards for Fabric of the Community by W Communications for Grenfell Athletic FC.

Fighting Food Poverty by Lucky Generals for Co-op was Campaign of the Year - and Co-op was Brand of the Year (see the full list below).

The awards were announced via virtual ceremonies on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The awards recognise campaigns that use creative ideas successfully to further positive causes, and acknowledge the organisations behind them. They are open to agencies, brands, public sector bodies, charities and NGOs throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The chair of judges this year was Tanya Joseph, who helped create one of the best-known purpose campaigns of the modern era through Sport England's This Girl Can, which in its first year inspired 2.8m women to get active. Joseph joined Hill+Knowlton Strategies last year as managing director of specialist services in London.

